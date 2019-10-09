Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will start in Game 5 of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals after coming off the bench in each of the first four games of the series.

Duvall, who leads the Braves with 5 RBIs in the series, will bat sixth and start in left field Wednesday against Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty.

The Braves' Adam Duvall will start in left field for Game 5 of the NLDS after his heroics in the previous four games, including this two-run, pinch-hit home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Left-handed-hitting Matt Joyce, who started each of the first four games, will be available off the bench.

Despite not starting yet in this series, Duvall has delivered some critical hits for the Braves. His two-run pinch-hit home run off Flaherty in Game 2 provided Atlanta with some much-needed insurance in a 3-0 victory.

Duvall also had a clutch hit in Game 3, when he hit a two-run go-ahead single in the ninth inning to lift the Braves to a 3-1 victory.