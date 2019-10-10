Two other names have surfaced in the Los Angeles Angels' managerial search.

John Farrell and Buck Showalter joined Joe Maddon as candidates for a job left vacant after the firing of Brad Ausmus, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The LA Times first reported the news.

Buck Showalter and John Farrell have emerged as candidates for the Los Angeles Angels manager job. Jake Roth/USA Today Sports

A fourth, yet-to-be named candidate is also in the mix. The Angels met with Maddon, widely considered the favorite, on Monday. The dates of Farrell and Showalter's interviews are unknown, but a source said the Angels are not expected to name a new manager by the end of this week.

Farrell, 57, is a former major league pitcher who managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 2011-12 and the Boston Red Sox from 2013-17, winning a World Series championship in his first year in Boston. Showalter is a three-time Manager of the Year who made stops with the New York Yankees (1992-95), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000), Texas Rangers (2003-06) and Baltimore Orioles (2010-18).