          Source: John Farrell, Buck Showalter candidates for vacant Los Angeles Angels manager spot

          6:04 AM ET
          Alden GonzalezESPN Staff Writer
          Two other names have surfaced in the Los Angeles Angels' managerial search.

          John Farrell and Buck Showalter joined Joe Maddon as candidates for a job left vacant after the firing of Brad Ausmus, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The LA Times first reported the news.

          A fourth, yet-to-be named candidate is also in the mix. The Angels met with Maddon, widely considered the favorite, on Monday. The dates of Farrell and Showalter's interviews are unknown, but a source said the Angels are not expected to name a new manager by the end of this week.

          Farrell, 57, is a former major league pitcher who managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 2011-12 and the Boston Red Sox from 2013-17, winning a World Series championship in his first year in Boston. Showalter is a three-time Manager of the Year who made stops with the New York Yankees (1992-95), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000), Texas Rangers (2003-06) and Baltimore Orioles (2010-18).

