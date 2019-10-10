Washington Nationals right-hander Anibal Sanchez will start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night, facing righty Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals, the teams announced Thursday.

Nationals starters Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin both pitched in Wednesday's Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Max Scherzer started a Game 4 win Monday.

Sanchez started Game 3 of that series on Sunday, giving up one run on four hits and two walks, recording nine strikeouts over five innings with no decision.

The Cardinals will start Adam Wainwright in Game 2 of the NLCS, followed by ace Jack Flaherty in Game 3 and Dakota Hudson in Game 4.