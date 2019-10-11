ST. LOUIS -- The Washington Nationals will begin the National League Championship Series without the services of their closer, Daniel Hudson, who was placed on paternity list prior to Friday's Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals from Busch Stadium.

Hudson's wife gave birth to the couple's third daughter on Friday morning. Replacing Hudson on the roster is right-handed reliever Wander Suero. Under Major League Baseball's rules for the paternity list, Hudson can be away from the team for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three.

Hudson's absence, however short, is a big blow to Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who has only come to trust Hudson and lefty Sean Doolittle in high-leverage situations. The best-of-seven NLCS will also make it more difficult for Martinez to use his starting pitchers out of the bullpen.