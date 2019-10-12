Johnny Washington, the 35-year-old hitting coach for the San Diego Padres, is among the candidates for the Los Angeles Angels' managerial vacancy, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Washington joins Buck Showalter, John Farrell and Joe Maddon, the presumed favorite, in the Angels' pool.

The Angels have yet to determine whether they will add other candidates to the list.

Washington, a native of the Los Angeles area, spent several years coaching in the Los Angeles Dodgers' minor league system and has been on the Padres' major league coaching staff since 2017, progressing from first-base coach to assistant hitting coach to running the organization's hitting department.

Bleacher Report first reported that Washington interviewed for the Angels' job.