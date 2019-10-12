David Freese, the 2011 World Series MVP with the St. Louis Cardinals, has retired after 11 major league seasons.

Freese, 36, announced his retirement in a tweet Saturday, saying he will "never stop thinking about the days I got to be around such wonderful people playing the game."

Freese spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and also played for the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates, but he will be best known for his postseason heroics in St. Louis, where he started his major league career in 2009 and played five seasons.

During the 2011 postseason, Freese drove in 21 runs to set an MLB record. Against the Texas Rangers in the World Series, he hit .348 with seven RBIs, three doubles and the Game 6 home run that kept the Cardinals alive in the series.

Freese was also the MVP of the NLCS that year and was an All-Star in 2012.