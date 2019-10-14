WASHINGTON -- Victor Robles will return to the Washington Nationals' starting lineup for the first time in 10 days, batting eighth and playing center field for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Monday night.

Robles suffered what was considered a mild hamstring strain in Game 2 of the NL Division Series on Oct. 4, prompting Michael Taylor to start in his absence. Robles did some running exercises at Nationals Park on Sunday, and manager Dave Martinez was hopeful -- though noncommittal -- that he might return with the series shifting to Washington D.C.

Robles, who will match up against St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, batted .255/.326/.419 with 17 home runs and 28 stolen bases in his first full season in 2019. His presence allows Taylor to return to his role as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement. The Nationals have a 2-0 lead in this NLCS.

The Cardinals are also starting Jose Martinez, who has half of St. Louis' four hits in the series as a pinch hitter, and sitting Matt Carpenter.