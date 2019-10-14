WASHINGTON -- Victor Robles made an immediate impact in his return to the Nationals' lineup.

After missing five games with a hamstring injury, Robles homered, singled and scored twice Monday night as his team took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series against St. Louis.

The 22-year-old made manager Dave Martinez look like a genius for plugging him right back into center field despite Michael A. Taylor's homer in Game 2.

It wasn't a debate for Martinez, who said Sunday that Robles would "get a chance to play" over Taylor when 100% healthy. Robles took swings in the batting cage and made it an easy decision.

"He ran the bases [Sunday] and ran them at full tilt," Martinez said before Monday's game. "He looked really good."

His swings against Cardinals pitching looked even better. Robles, batting eighth, lined a base hit up the middle off starter Jack Flaherty in the third inning and crushed reliever John Brebbia's 2-1 fastball over the fence in right-center in the sixth. He finished the night 2-for-4.

Robles hit .255 with 17 home runs, 65 RBIs and 28 stolen bases during his first full season in the majors. He had last played in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cardinals made only one lineup change after putting up just one run on four hits in the first two games. Jose Martinez started in right field, with Tommy Edman shifting to third base in place of Matt Carpenter.

Martinez singled to start the seventh inning and later scored on a throwing error by Nationals left fielder Juan Soto. It was St. Louis' only run on the night in an 8-1 loss.

"We haven't been able to play our brand of baseball in full," manager Mike Shildt said. "We haven't been able to get in rhythm or sync, but we still have more baseball to play."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.