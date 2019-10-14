WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals got a key player back from injury and the St. Louis Cardinals, desperate for an offensive spark, made a key lineup switch ahead of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

Nationals center fielder Victor Robles returned after a 10-day absence caused by a mild hamstring strain, and Jose Martinez, who has accounted for half of the Cardinals' hits in this series, started in right field and batted fifth.

Martinez, a right-handed hitter, replaced the left-handed-hitting Matt Carpenter -- prompting rookie Tommy Edman to move from right field to third base -- even though the Cardinals are facing a devastating right-hander in Stephen Strasburg. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt noted that Strasburg doesn't have noticeable left-right splits. The Cardinals' hope is that Martinez, 2-for-2 as a pinch hitter in this NLCS, will contribute enough offensively to make up for his subpar defense.

"Josy's earned the opportunity to get in there and create some length in the lineup, and in a spot where guys are doing their part in front of him and he can do some damage," Shildt said, his team facing a 2-0 hole with three consecutive road games on tap. "... Clearly, we're going to go with a little more offense today and look to get the lead, manage the game."

Robles ran the bases at full speed and took swings in the batting cage during Sunday's workout. The 22-year-old speedster exited Game 2 of the NL Division Series on Oct. 4 early and had been replaced by Michael Taylor. Robles, who will match up against Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty, batted .255/.326/.419 with 17 home runs and 28 stolen bases during his first full season in 2019. His presence allows Taylor to return to his role as a pinch runner and defensive replacement.

"He's raring to go, excited to get back on the field," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said of Robles.