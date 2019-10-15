WASHINGTON -- Down 3-0 to the Washington Nationals in the NL Championship Series, the St. Louis Cardinals are again moving their lineup around.

In Tuesday night's Game 4, Tommy Edman will play third base and hit leadoff for the first time this postseason, and Harrison Bader will replace Dexter Fowler in center field, pushing Fowler to the bench for the first time this postseason.

While Bader often starts against left-handers, pushing Fowler to right field, Jose Martinez will instead draw another start in right. Fowler is hitting .061 in the playoffs (2-for-33) and is 0-for-10 in the NLCS with six strikeouts.

The full St. Louis lineup against Nationals starter Patrick Corbin: Edman, 3B; Martinez, RF; Paul Goldschmidt, 1B; Marcell Ozuna, LF; Yadier Molina, C; Paul DeJong, SS; Bader, CF; Kolten Wong, 2B; Dakota Hudson, P.

Wong is the only left-hander in the lineup, which isn't a surprise given Corbin is holding lefties to a .190 batting average in the regular season.

Corbin will look to give the Nationals their fourth straight dominant outing by a starter. In Game 1, Anibal Sanchez took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. In Game 2, Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the seventh. In Game 3, Stephen Strasburg fanned 12 without issuing a walk. The Cardinals are hitting just .121 in the series. Their two runs through the first three games are tied for the fewest ever in a best-of-seven series, matching the two runs the Los Angeles Dodgers scored against the Baltimore Orioles in the 1966 World Series. The Orioles shut out the Dodgers in Game 4 in that series to complete a sweep.

"We know how good we are when we're playing our game," Wong said after the Game 3 defeat on Monday. "We're a little flustered right now, I guess, just trying to figure out how to get there. Once we get it going, we steamroll."

Still, history isn't on the Cardinals' side. Of the 37 teams that were down 3-0 in a series, 29 were swept. Only one rallied to win the series: the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series.