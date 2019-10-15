NEW YORK -- Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson had to leave Game 3 of the ALCS after suffering a concussion when he was struck in the mask by a foul tip in the top of the fourth inning.

Nelson remained in the game through the bottom of the inning but after the Yankees were retired in the fourth, the umpires gathered near home plate and Nelson was attended to by Steve Donohue, head athletic trainer for the New York Yankees. Nelson left the field shortly thereafter.

Nelson, the crew chief, was struck on the mask by a foul tip off the bat of Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado in the top of the fourth, one pitch before Maldonado doubled. He was replaced behind home plate by Kerwin Danley, who began the game at second base. The game was delayed for 15 minutes while Danley returned to the umpires' dressing room to change equipment.

Replacing Danley at second base was third base umpire Mark Carlson, while left-field umpire Marvin Hudson moved to third. The game will be finished without a left-field umpire.

Nelson, 54, has umpired in the major leagues since 1999.