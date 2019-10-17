CLEVELAND -- Indians catcher Roberto Perez had surgery to remove bone spurs in his right ankle.

The team said Perez underwent the arthroscopic procedure Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Perez, 30, is expected to be fully recovered by spring training in February.

Perez had a career-best season for the Indians, who made him their full-time starter after trading All-Star Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in November. Perez batted .239 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 119 games. He entered the season with just 21 career homers.

He also played at a Gold Glove level behind the plate, not allowing a passed ball. Perez threw out a league-high 41 percent of would-be base stealers while handling one of baseball's best pitching staffs.

Only Bill Dicky (1931), Al Todd (1937) and Johnny Bench (1975) caught more games than Perez without allowing a passed ball.