Injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton is not in the New York Yankees' starting lineup Thursday for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Stanton, sidelined with a strained quad, did a pregame workout and ran the bases Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone said it's the first day the team has seen improvement with Stanton's quad.

Boone said Stanton isn't an option in the outfield but the Yankees feel he's "pretty close" to being an option at designated hitter. Boone said Stanton may play Friday if the trend continues.

The injury-riddled outfielder hasn't played since Game 1 on Oct. 12. He is 3-for-10 with a homer and four walks in four games this postseason.

Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat third while slumping catcher Gary Sanchez will bat seventh.