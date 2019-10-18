Dusty Baker and the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly met for a second time Thursday as the team continues to search for a new manager.

Baker initially interviewed for the job Wednesday, then had a second round of interviews Thursday, according to multiple reports.

"They got a good team, great city, I've been coming here for years," Baker told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday. "The fans are great. So it's a great place to possibly come and work."

The Phillies also reportedly will have second interviews with Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter.

Baker most recently managed for the Washington Nationals, leading the team to the playoffs in each of his two seasons but losing in the National League Division Series as the higher seed each time. The Nationals were 192-132 in his two seasons, but Washington opted not to bring him back for the 2018 season.

His hiring in Philadelphia would reunite him with Bryce Harper, the former Nats slugger who signed with the Phillies last offseason.

Baker, 70, has spent 22 seasons as a big league manager overall, accumulating more than 1,800 regular-season wins with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Nationals.

He was a player in the majors for 19 years, including the 1981 season, when he won a World Series title as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has never won a World Series as a manager. The Phillies most recently won one in 2008 and haven't been to the playoffs since 2011.

The team is looking to replace Gabe Kapler, who was fired last week after two seasons at the helm.