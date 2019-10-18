Braves' Freeman has arthroscopic elbow surgery

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, the team announced.

The procedure was performed in New York by Dr. David Altchek.

Altchek "cleaned out the entire right elbow joint during the procedure, removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations that had developed" in Freeman's elbow, the team said in a statement.

The 30-year-old is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

He hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBIs in 158 games this season.