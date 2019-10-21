World Series Live: Latest Astros, Nats updates from Media Day in Houston

Juan Soto has drawn attention for his recent histrionics in between pitches. Check out some examples from the playoffs. (0:47)

For the Houston Astros, it's a shot at winning their second World Series in three years. For the Washington Nationals -- both the franchise itself, but also many of their players -- it's their first taste of the Fall Classic.

It's a matchup featuring a full-season favorite expected to launch a dynasty in Housotn, pitted against an in-season comeback club that earned a wild card before downing the Dodgers and feasting on the Cardinals to claw their way this far. But despite their differences, both clubs reliant on young stars in their lineups and aces in their rotations, this could be a particularly memorable matchup.

Starting with Media Day on Monday in Houston and live from the ballparks, ESPN's reporters and digital media team check in with what they're seeing and hearing from on-site -- from the players off the field and the action on the diamond -- throughout the series.

In this corner: What are the Astros saying going in?

ESPN Senior Writer Jose Altuve had a very animated talk with Yordan Alvarez during BP:

ESPN Staff Writer My favorite moment from the Astros' portion of World Series media day was when Gerrit Cole was explaining how you have to constantly adjust in the majors and he said, "Like, there's not another league that you get called up to. Although I'm trying to make the argument to have Mike Trout go up to the next league."

ESPN.com George Springer is hitting laser beams into the outfield during Astros batting practice.

ESPN Staff Writer Carlos Correa explains how this World Series trip is different than it was when the Astros won their title in 2017.

ESPN Senior Writer Impressive work by the Astros to add Zack Greinke to the walkway leading to the field:

ESPN.com Jose Altuve discusses being healthy again for this postseason after dealing with injuries in 2018.

ESPN Senior Writer George Springer on facing the vaunted Nationals' rotation:

ESPN Staff Writer Astros 3B Alex Bregman said that after last season, he was sure he would need Tommy John surgery. And if that was the case, he planned to just play through it. Luckily the pain in his elbow turned out to be caused by bone chips.

ESPN Staff Writer Here is the Astros' George Springer on what he admires about teammate Justin Verlander.