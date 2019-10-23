        <
          Nats' Juan Soto 2nd-youngest with home run in 1st World Series game

          Soto comes up clutch in Game 1 (1:26)

          Juan Soto hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game and a two-run double in the fifth to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead. (1:26)

          10:07 PM ET
          • Jeff PassanESPN
              ESPN MLB insider
              Author of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"
          HOUSTON -- Washington Nationals star Juan Soto became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit a home run in his first World Series game, sending a titanic, 417-foot shot over the train tracks in left field at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night, three days before his 21st birthday.

          Soto, who bats left-handed, took American League Cy Young favorite Gerrit Cole deep to the opposite field in the fourth inning of Game 1 between the Nationals and Houston Astros. Only the Atlanta Braves' Andruw Jones, who was 19 years, 180 days at the time of his Game 1 homer in the 1996 World Series, was younger.

          "After the first at-bat, I just said, 'It's another baseball game,'" Soto said. "In the first at-bat, I'm not going to lie, I was a little bit shaking in my legs."

          Soto is the fourth-youngest player to hit a home run in a World Series game, joining Jones, Miguel Cabrera (20 years, 187 days) and Mickey Mantle (20 years, 352 days), who hit a pair in 1952.

          He wasn't done, either.

          In the fifth inning, Soto delivered a two-run double off Cole to deep left field to put Washington ahead 5-2. He finished the game 3-for-4, and his 3 RBIs lifted the Nationals to a 5-4 win over the Astros and a 1-0 lead in the series.

          "He's got kind of the 'it' factor," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's got the twitch. He's got fast hands. He's got no fear."

          Soto: 'When I hit it I knew it was gone, and it was going far'

          Juan Soto joins Buster Olney to discuss the Nationals' 5-4 Game 1 win over the Astros.

          As the cleanup hitter for the Nationals in his second major league season, Soto hit .282/.401/.548 with 34 home runs and 110 RBIs. His bases-loaded single in the wild-card game propelled the Nationals into the division series, where his solo home run off Clayton Kershaw in the eighth inning of Game 5 helped send the game to extra innings before Howie Kendrick's go-ahead grand slam.

          Entering the World Series, Soto was hitting .237/.326/.421 this postseason. In his first at-bat against Cole, he struck out on a high fastball -- the same pitch he later hit out for the historic home run.

