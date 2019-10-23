HOUSTON -- Houston Astros outfielder George Springer set a record Tuesday night when he homered in his fifth consecutive World Series game, a seventh-inning blast off Washington Nationals reliever Tanner Rainey that sailed 428 feet to left-center field.

Springer had homered in the final four games of the 2017 World Series for the Astros, winning MVP honors in the process; he batted .379 with five home runs as the Astros won in seven games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old had shared the record of four consecutive games with Lou Gehrig (who did it over the 1928 and 1932 World Series) and Reggie Jackson (who did it over 1977 and 1978 Series).

Springer's home runs:

Most Postseason HRs (Active Players) Houston's George Springer now has the third-most career postseason home runs of any active player, trailing only Albert Pujols and Nelson Cruz. Player Postseason Homers Albert Pujols 19 Nelson Cruz 17 George Springer 14 José Altuve 13 Miguel Cabrera 13 -- ESPN Stats & Information research

Game 4, 2017: Sixth inning off Dodgers' Alex Wood (nobody on)

Game 5, 2017: Seventh inning off Dodgers' Brandon Morrow (nobody on)

Game 6, 2017: Third inning off Dodgers' Rich Hill (nobody on)

Game 7, 2017: Second inning off Dodgers' Yu Darvish (one on)

Game 1, 2019: Seventh inning off Washington's Rainey (nobody on)

Springer also now has an extra-base hit in seven consecutive World Series games, extending his own record.

The Astros lost Game 1 on Tuesday 5-4.