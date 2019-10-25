Kurt Suzuki breaks the tie with a solo homer, and the Nationals push across six runs in the top of the seventh inning. (1:10)

The World Series is back in Washington, D.C., for the first time since 1933, and if things continue to go the Nationals' way, they could be celebrating the first championship in franchise history before the end of the weekend.

What's on tap

8:07 p.m. ET: Astros at Nationals, Game 3

The view from inside the ballpark

WASHINGTON -- At the time you are reading this, there still has not been a World Series game played at Nationals Park, so allow me to go just beyond the stadium walls here. Washington, D.C., is absolutely all-in on its Nats right now. There are Curly W's on every corner, Uber drivers discussing how much it'll cost to get into Game 3 and names like Soto, Rendon and Strasburg mentioned over and over at local bars and restaurants. I was here during the National League Championship Series and the love for these Nats was clear, but it has hit a whole new level as the World Series comes to the capital. -- Dan Mullen

A stat to impress your friends: Zack Greinke, the Astros' Game 3 starter, has struggled this postseason, but he might be a tough matchup for the Nationals. Greinke relies heavily on off-speed pitches (54% of his offerings), and Washington ranks near the bottom of the league against off-speed pitches in average exit velocity (85.3 mph, 26th in MLB), hard-hit rate (11%, 25th) and slugging percentage (.374, 19th). (Statistics include postseason; source: Statcast)

Two questions

1. What should Juan Soto's teammates get him today for his 21st birthday?

Trick question! They should get him a W, of course. They can save that first legal sip of adult beverage for another day -- say, Saturday or Sunday, if things go well. -- David Schoenfield

Champagne on ice. With a best-by date of this weekend. -- Mullen

2. Where do you like to think Bryce Harper will be watching tonight's game?

This sounds like another trick question! You want me to say something snarky here about Harper, like how he'll be so depressed he won't even be watching the game, but instead curled up in a dark room reading "Wuthering Heights." A gold-leafed copy of "Wuthering Heights," in a very nice room, while wearing a Gucci silk robe. With maybe a small TV in the corner turned to the baseball game with the sound on mute. -- Schoenfield

Hey, as recently as this spring, Bryce Harper said he wants to bring a title back to D.C., right? Sure, that was probably a slip-up, but I'm going to take the comment at face value and picture Bryce Harper spending Friday night watching his beloved Golden Knights play in Las Vegas while secretly wearing an old Nationals shirt underneath his hockey jersey and sneaking quick peaks at his phone to see how his old team is doing. -- Mullen

Predictions

The Astros are confident even though they're down 2-0. The Nationals are confident too! And why not? The Nats have won 18 of 20 games going back to the regular season. Zack Greinke has been shaky in the postseason (cue up small sample size overreaction). Anibal Sanchez was great against the Cardinals. The Astros are not the Cardinals. Houston's bats get going. Astros 7, Nationals 3 -- Schoenfield

I hate to rain on D.C.'s World Series party, but I just don't see the Astros' bats staying quiet again. Anibal Sanchez has been great this postseason, but Houston's offense is due to break out, and I think it comes early in Game 3. Astros 6, Nationals 4 -- Mullen

About Wednesday night

Stud of the night: Kurt Suzuki. His solo home run off Justin Verlander to start the seventh inning put the Nats ahead and kicked off a six-run frame that buried the Astros in Game 2.

Dud of the night: Ryan Pressly. When he stepped in for Verlander, the Astros were trailing by a single run. By the time he left two outs later, they were not only down 8-2, but down for the count.

Highlight of the night:

play 0:26 Verlander throws ball into his own leg Justin Verlander hits the deck to field the ball, but his throw pegs his own leg, allowing Ryan Zimmerman to get safely into first.

Off the diamond

Social media says:

Yu Darvish's troll level 💯 pic.twitter.com/zoz2Tq0ZfD — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 24, 2019

Quote of note: "I can't remember the last time I barreled a ball up like that. It felt great. It felt like months ago -- probably was months ago." -- Suzuki on his go-ahead home run off Verlander

Best of the Fall Classic so far

Our running World Series MVP: Juan Soto, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a home run and a key double in Washington's Game 1 win over Gerrit Cole. He followed that with a single, two walks and two runs scored in Game 2.

The play of the series: George Springer's near miss in the eighth inning of Game 1. With Houston down 5-3 and a runner on second, Springer hit a long drive to right-center that hit off the glove of a leaping Adam Eaton and bounced away. Kyle Tucker scored, but Springer had to settle for a double. Could he have made it to third? Springer said he wasn't able to go full speed with Tucker tagging up. If Springer had made it to third, could he have scored on Jose Altuve's fly ball in the next at-bat? We'll never know. Springer got no farther than second, and the Astros' best chance to tie the score went by the boards.