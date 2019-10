Jessica Mendoza contends Joe Girardi was the right hire for the Phillies, saying he can help the team make the playoffs. (0:29)

The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their next skipper.

The team announced that he receives a three-year contract with a team option in 2023.

Girardi replaces Gabe Kapler, who was fired after two disappointing seasons. The Phillies went into last season with high hopes after signing Bryce Harper but still missed the playoffs, finishing at 81-81 and in fourth place in the National League East.

Girardi also interviewed with the New York Mets, who still have an opening, and the Chicago Cubs, who went with David Ross. The Phillies reportedly also talked to former major league managers Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker.

The 55-year-old Girardi managed 10 years with the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, winning a World Series championship in 2009. He had a 910-710 record over that span.

"He's going to represent their franchise well," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday. "He's been a winner his entire career, so I expect nothing but the same to continue there in Philadelphia. I wish him luck. I'd rather it not be in the American League East. I guess that's the biggest compliment I could give."

Girardi began his managerial career with the Marlins in 2006 but was fired after one season.

He played catcher in the big leagues from 1989 to 2003 and hit. 267. He won the World Series with the Yankees in 1996, 1998 and 1999 and was an All-Star for the Chicago Cubs in 2000.