The San Diego Padres have hired Jayce Tingler of the Texas Rangers as their next manager, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Tingler, 38, was the Rangers' major league player development field coordinator this season and currently is managing Leones del Escogido in the Dominican winter league.

He replaces Andy Green, who was fired Sept. 21 after going 274-366 with the team since he was hired ahead of the 2016 season. Rod Barajas served as the Padres' interim manager for the remainder of the season, which marked the team's 13th straight year without a playoff appearance.

San Diego finished last in the National League West at 70-92, 36 games out of first place.

Former Padres player Mark Loretta and Atlanta Braves third-base coach Ron Washington had also interviewed for the opening.