Sources: Astros exec's job status under scrutiny

SI's Stephanie Apstein joins Outside the Lines to shed light on Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman's Roberto Osuna comments in the team's clubhouse after Game 6 of the ALCS. (2:08)

The Houston Astros' employment of assistant general manager Brandon Taubman has been under evaluation in recent days, according to sources, at a time when Major League Baseball is investigating an incident in the home clubhouse on Saturday.

Sports Illustrated reported Monday that, following the Astros' elimination of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, Taubman yelled repeatedly toward a group of female reporters in the team's clubhouse, "Thank God we got [Roberto] Osuna! I'm so f---ing glad we got Osuna!"

The Astros were criticized last year for their acquisition of Osuna, who served a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy stemming from an incident that happened while he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. His suspension was one of the longest under the policy.

After the Sports Illustrated report was published, the Astros issued a statement calling the story "misleading and completely irresponsible." That statement infuriated MLB officials, sources said, and investigators for the league have aimed to determine precisely what happened, interviewing those in the room.

Taubman issued a statement of apology but said his comments were misinterpreted.

On Wednesday, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told Sports Talk 790 that they might not learn the intent behind Taubman's comments.

"We may never know that because the person who said them and the people who heard them, at least up to this point, have different perspectives," he said.

At least one of the women whom Taubman allegedly yelled at was wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday that MLB investigators were looking into the situation.

"I think that there will be a conversation with the club at the end of the investigation, as is often the case. We'll make a decision working with the club as to who should handle it, as opposed to exactly what the outcome is," Manfred said. "At the end of the day, he is an Astros employee."

Earlier this week, one MLB official wondered aloud how the Astros would respond if Taubman's description of what happened ran counter to what investigators discovered.