WASHINGTON -- Are the Houston Astros still confident despite falling into an 0-2 World Series hole against the Washington Nationals?

Astros manager AJ Hinch summed up opinion by saying, "I've got a room full of All-Stars."

Speaking at Nationals Park on Thursday, Hinch was asked in a variety of ways about the mindset of his team after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Houston, despite having co-aces Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander pitching. Cole had not lost a start since May 22.

Hinch recalled the last time he managed a game at Nationals Park: The 2018 All-Star game, at which he piloted the American League.

"Funny, last time I was here I was managing the All-Star Game," Hinch said. "And then I look in our room and I look around and a lot of those guys were here."

Hinch's point was that his team is a pretty accomplished one at this point, and despite the rocky start to the Fall Classic, there is no panic in a clubhouse that has a number of players who were with the Astros when they won the World Series in 2017.

"You win the World Series, the next time you lose a game you get asked, is everything okay?," Hinch said. "And the more experience you get with that the more you feel comfortable in your own skin. I think our players believe in themselves. I think they believe in the teammate next to them."

Hinch downplayed reports that his team conducted a players-only meeting after Houston's 12-3 loss on Wednesday, though a few minutes later third baseman Alex Bregman said it was, "Just players-only meeting." He didn't elaborate.

"I think the players-only component of that is a touch aggressive," Hinch said. "I think they were just players talking in a group. I asked the guys about it, because I heard about it. Guys trying to pick each other up. I think guys are trying to fight for the season."

The Astros may look to inject some life into an offense that has hit just .216 in the postseason and play designated hitter Yordan Alvarez in left field as the World Series shifts to Nationals Park -- although probably not in Game 3 on Friday, according Hinch.

"I don't think we play all three games here without him seeing the outfield. I'm not sure that will be tomorrow," Hinch said Thursday. "Right now I'm kind of leaning against it. But I'll make that decision when I have to."

The 22-year-old rookie hit .313/.412/.655 with 27 home runs in 87 games for the Astros, with the third-highest OPS in the majors behind Christian Yelich and Mike Trout among players with at least 300 at-bats. He struggled in the first two playoff rounds against the Rays and Yankees, hitting .171 with 19 strikeouts and one RBI in 11 games. He's had better at-bats in the first two games of the World Series, going 3-for-6 with two walks.

Alvarez is considered a defensive liability and played just 66 innings in left field in the regular season.

"I remember getting this question in the middle of the season when Yordan came up and we went to a couple of National League ballparks, I played him in left field," Hinch said. "And there was always this question about, 'Hey, if you're in the World Series you're going to need him in the outfield.' I'm like, 'Hey, just give me that problem,' and now I have that problem. Be careful what you wish for, but it's a good problem to have."

If Alvarez plays left, that would likely shift Michael Brantley to right field -- but Brantley has played just 58 innings in right field in his career, all this season.

Houston's Josh Reddick is a good right fielder -- he was named a Gold Glove finalist on Thursday -- but has struggled at the plate in his postseason career, hitting .111 this postseason and .178 over 37 games in his three postseasons with the Astros. Reddick is also one of the worst hitters in the majors against high velocity. Against pitches of 95-plus mph, he hit just .140, the second-lowest average among qualified hitters.

Nationals Game 3 starter Aníbal Sanchez does not throw hard, however, so Reddick could get the start on Friday night. With lefty Patrick Corbin going in Game 4 for the Nationals, the left-handed-hitting Reddick will be on the bench regardless, leaving Hinch the option of starting Alvarez or Jake Marisnick (who plays center, with George Springer shifting over to right field). Game 5 would be back to hard-throwing Max Scherzer, which might be the most likely opportunity to see Alvarez in the lineup.

Of course, the Astros -- trailing 2 games to 0 -- have to get to Game 5 first.

"We were outplayed for two straight games," Bregman said. "We try and stop the bleeding tomorrow. And we stop the bleeding tomorrow it's going to be a lot of fun the rest of the series."

ESPN's Brad Doolittle contributed to this report.