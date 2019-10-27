The Los Angeles Angels will hire former Mets manager Mickey Callaway as their new pitching coach, a source confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez on Saturday.

USA Today first reported Callaway would join the staff of new Angels manager Joe Maddon.

Callaway, 44, will succeed Doug White, whom the Angels fired on Oct. 1 after one season in which the pitching staff posted a 5.12 ERA.

The Mets fired Callaway earlier this month after he led the team to a 163-161 record over two seasons. As the pressure increased on Callaway this season with the team under .500, the manager cursed at a reporter following a postgame news conference in June, during which the manager repeatedly was asked about a bullpen decision. He later apologized.

Before joining the Mets, Callaway served as pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians for five years and won the American League pennant in 2016.

In his playing days, he pitched in 40 major league games over five seasons, including 23 games with the Angels. He received a World Series ring in 2002, though he did not pitch in the postseason.