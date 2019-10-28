The Pittsburgh Pirates have continued their offseason shake-up by firing general manager Neal Huntington on Monday, according to multiple reports.

An official announcement is expected later Monday, according to reports. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported Huntington's dismissal.

The Pirates had already fired president Frank Coonelly last week and manager Clint Hurdle on Sept. 29.

Pittsburgh finished last in the NL Central this season, going 69-93 and missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. The Pirates were 42-43 on July 3 and only three games out of first place in the division at the time.

Huntington, 50, had served as general manager since replacing Dave Littlefield after the 2007 season. He had two years remaining on his contract.

After Hurdle was fired, Pirates chairman of the board Bob Nutting gave a strong endorsement to Huntington.

"I strongly believe Neal Huntington and the leadership team that he has assembled are the right people to continue to lead our baseball operations department," Nutting said at the time.

Travis Williams has been hired to replace Coonelly as president. The team has not hired a new manager.

The Pirates also fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince following the season. The team said all other members of the major league coaching staff are candidates to remain with the team pending the outcome of the managerial search.