The New York Yankees have fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild and will announce the move later Monday.

The move was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by ESPN's Buster Olney.

Rothschild has served as the Yankees' pitching coach since 2011, when he replaced Dave Eiland, who was fired.

Despite a long list of injuries, the Yankees appeared in the ALCS this season, eventually losing to the Houston Astros. Statistically, the 2019 pitching staff wasn't as good as the 2018 version, however.

The 2019 Yankees finished 103-59 with a .636 winning percentage and a 4.31 team ERA, which ranked them 15th in the American League.

The 2018 team finished 100-62, but with a .378 ERA.

Rothschild would be an option as pitching coach in Philadelphia, as he and new Phillies manager Joe Girardi have always had a good working relationship.

Rothschild previously worked as a coach for the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. He served as the Tampa Bay Rays' inaugural manager, from 1998 until early in the 2001 season.

After failing to gain a pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said last week the team intends to be "aggressive" in acquiring a star pitcher in the offseason.

Among the pitchers who could be available in the offseason: the Astros' Gerrit Cole, who will be a free agent, and the Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg, who can opt out of his deal.