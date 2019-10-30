        <
          Umps' controversial call in Game 6 draws strong reaction from players, fans

          Controversial seventh inning includes clutch homer, Dave Martinez ejection (2:07)

          After Trea Turner is called due to interference, Anthony Rendon blasts a 2-run home run and then after the inning ends, manager Davey Martinez is ejected. (2:07)

          11:50 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Move over, Don Denkinger, you've got company when it comes to the most controversial umpiring calls in the Fall Classic. Reactions to the call made by plate umpire Sam Holbrook in the seventh inning of Game 6 of the World Series were instant, and generally ranged from outrage to mystification as players, fans and observers responded both to the call on the field and baseball's subsequent decision to uphold it.

          What happened: As David Schoenfield reported from Minute Maid Park, with the Nationals leading the Astros 3-2 and a runner on first base with no outs, Trea Turner hit a little dribbler in front of pitcher Brad Peacock. Peacock's throw to first base hit Turner as first baseman Yuli Gurriel stretched for the ball and Turner made his final step for first base. The ball rolled away from Gurriel, and Yan Gomes reached third base while Turner went to second, but Holbrook called Turner out for runner interference.

          The umps' ruling triggered a vehement response from the Nationals' dugout -- punctuated by Anthony Rendon hitting a two-run home run to expand the Nationals' lead to 5-2 -- ending with Nationals manager Dave Martinez getting ejected between the top half of the inning and the bottom. Martinez subsequently had to be restrained after becoming the first person ejected from a World Series game since Braves manager Bobby Cox in Game 6 in 1996.

          Turner reacts to interference call, Bregman carrying bat to 1st

          Trea Turner disagrees with the interference ruling that led to him being called out at first base and dishes on Alex Bregman carrying his bat to first base.

