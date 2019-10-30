Umps' controversial call in Game 6 draws strong reaction from players, fans

Move over, Don Denkinger, you've got company when it comes to the most controversial umpiring calls in the Fall Classic. Reactions to the call made by plate umpire Sam Holbrook in the seventh inning of Game 6 of the World Series were instant, and generally ranged from outrage to mystification as players, fans and observers responded both to the call on the field and baseball's subsequent decision to uphold it.
What happened: As David Schoenfield reported from Minute Maid Park, with the Nationals leading the Astros 3-2 and a runner on first base with no outs, Trea Turner hit a little dribbler in front of pitcher Brad Peacock. Peacock's throw to first base hit Turner as first baseman Yuli Gurriel stretched for the ball and Turner made his final step for first base. The ball rolled away from Gurriel, and Yan Gomes reached third base while Turner went to second, but Holbrook called Turner out for runner interference.
The umps' ruling triggered a vehement response from the Nationals' dugout -- punctuated by Anthony Rendon hitting a two-run home run to expand the Nationals' lead to 5-2 -- ending with Nationals manager Dave Martinez getting ejected between the top half of the inning and the bottom. Martinez subsequently had to be restrained after becoming the first person ejected from a World Series game since Braves manager Bobby Cox in Game 6 in 1996.
You can't make that call in the World Series. The ball took the 1st baseman off the base...— Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) October 30, 2019
Move over Don Denkinger. Sam Holbrook will live in infamy - the ball got to first AFTER Turner. You cannot call him out - and baseball has made this call non-reviewable pic.twitter.com/Jf6d2aq197— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 30, 2019
Wow!! If that call costs then this game... #WSHvsHOU— Randal Grichuk (@RGrich15) October 30, 2019
They got the Turner call right. Batter/runner has to run in the lane. Turner never stepped one foot in the lane. If throw hits you, you're gonna be out every time. Ask Juan Pierre. Happened to him about 20 times. Argue with the rule all you want but umpires got call right.— Len Kasper (@LenKasper) October 30, 2019
Can't make that call right there— Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) October 30, 2019
Dumbest rule in Major League Baseball... Absolutely no reason for that to be called. Ever. #WorldSeries2019— Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) October 30, 2019
That is an absolutely awful call... what are we doin?— Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) October 30, 2019
Worse than the no call in New Orleans last year?? #WorldSeries— Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) October 30, 2019
He wasn't within the base path. Those who don't know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long... pic.twitter.com/SzUJTA4L70— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019
Dave Martinez just got ejected, had to be held back from the umpires in between innings. I dont think ive ever seen him that furious— Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) October 30, 2019
Throwing Dave out there is garbage. This is the World Series. Emotions can, should, and will run high.— Michael Young (@MikeyY626) October 30, 2019
Any decent umpire should turn around and walk away.
Simple.
Torre's explanation clarified nothing, except to underscore how bad the call was.— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 30, 2019
Turner reacts to interference call, Bregman carrying bat to 1st
Trea Turner disagrees with the interference ruling that led to him being called out at first base and dishes on Alex Bregman carrying his bat to first base.