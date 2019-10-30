After Trea Turner is called due to interference, Anthony Rendon blasts a 2-run home run and then after the inning ends, manager Davey Martinez is ejected. (2:07)

HOUSTON -- Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from a 7-2 Game 6 victory in the World Series after a controversial runner interference call in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday night.

With the Nationals leading the Astros 3-2 and a runner on first base with none out, Trea Turner hit a little dribbler in front of pitcher Brad Peacock. Peacock's throw to first base hit Turner as first baseman Yuli Gurriel stretched for the ball and Turner made his final step for first base.

The ball rolled away from Gurriel, and Yan Gomes reached third base while Turner went to second, but plate umpire Sam Holbrook called Turner out for runner interference.

Even though first base is in fair territory, the runner is required to run in the lane in foul territory. Turner was just inside the foul line -- although the rule raises the question of where exactly Turner is supposed to run on his final step to the bag.

Rule 5.09(a)(11) reads, in part, "The batter-runner is permitted to exit the three-foot lane by means of a step, stride, reach or slide in the immediate vicinity of first base for the sole purpose of touching first base."

It further reads, "In running the last half of the distance from home base to first base, while the ball is fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of) the foul line, and in the umpire's judgment in so doing interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, in which case the ball is dead; except that he may run outside (to the right of) the three-foot line or inside (to the left of) the foul line to avoid a fielder attempting to field a batted ball."

After a long replay delay of 4 minutes, 32 seconds, the call was upheld. Instead of runners at second and third with none out, the Nationals had a runner on first base and one out, a huge difference in run-scoring probability. Will Harris then replaced Peacock, and two batters later, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run home run into the Crawford Boxes in left to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead.

"I didn't think he was out of the line,'' Rendon said, adding he was happy to take a seat and get to rest during the delay.

When the inning concluded, Martinez renewed his objections and was ejected from the game. It took two Nationals coaches to restrain Martinez as he forcefully argued with the umpires. Turner was also seen voicing his displeasure from the dugout during the review.

Martinez is the first manager to be ejected from a World Series game since Bobby Cox in 1996.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.