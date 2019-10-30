Stephen A. Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Max Kellerman make their predictions for Game 7 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros. (1:36)

HOUSTON -- Ticket prices for Game 7 of the World Series have been falling since the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Tuesday night, forcing the winner-take-all game at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson from VividSeats.com, the "get-in" price -- or the cheapest seats available for Game 7 -- was $337. The average ticket was selling for $840, down from $950 for Game 6. According to the spokesperson, the four World Series games have been the most in-demand tickets for any live event in Texas this year.

Earlier in the series, VividSeats had average ticket prices as high as $1,175 for Game 4 in Washington. The prices were also lower relative to recent Game 7s in other sports.

Average Cost Of Ticket Sold -- Recent Game 7s '19 Stanley Cup Final (Blues vs. Bruins) $2,234 '16 World Series (Cubs vs. Indians) $1,863 '16 NBA Finals (Cavs vs. Warriors) $1,562 '17 World Series (Astros vs. Dodgers) $1,224 '13 NBA Finals (Heat vs. Spurs) $948 '19 World Series (Astros vs. Nationals) $802 '14 World Series (Giants vs. Royals) $774 -- VividSeats.com

The trend was the same for other secondary ticket entities. According to StubHub.com, the get-in price on Wednesday was running $370, with a ticket inventory of over 6,300. The average price was $991. While overall sales have grown by 145 percent since Monday, the average price is down by $350 and the get-in price is down by about 33 percent.

"Tonight's Game 7 is exciting for a number of reasons. We will witness the crowning of a champion, but what's particularly exciting for fans is that this is the most affordable game of the World Series, with tickets starting at $370," said Jill Krimmel, GM of sports at StubHub. "The unexpected comeback of the Nationals in Houston has incited 145 percent growth in the last 24 hours, the highest daily growth of the entire series."

A similar story was unfolding at SeatGeek.com; a company spokesperson said the average ticket price ($1,014) was down 36 percent from Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, when the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Astros. The get-in price at SeatGeek was running $462 as of midafternoon.

According to data provided by SeatGeek, the average ticket price as of midafternoon Wednesday ($1,006) ranked fifth among the seven games. The prices peaked in Game 3 at Nationals Park in Washington ($1,555), with Game 4 in D.C. ranking second ($1,492).

In downtown Houston, a couple of blocks from Minute Maid Park, Astros fan Mike Hensley was trying to find companions to attend the game with him while pricing tickets in the secondary market.

"Game 2 tickets were $1,200 plus fees. Today's are $600 plus fees," Hensley said. "Houston's depressed, and ticket prices reflect that."

Hensley surmised that Houston fans are not thrilled with the trajectory of the series, which has seen the road team win all six games. And Washington has ace Max Scherzer taking the mound in Game 7.

Hensley finally ended up procuring three tickets for $600 less than two tickets cost to attend Game 2.

"The whole city is depressed as hell," Hensley said.

ESPN's Dan Mullen contributed to this report.