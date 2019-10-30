Game 7 live: Latest updates from the World Series finale

After going deep, Alex Bregman and Juan Soto both carry their bats down to first base before letting them go. (0:49)

The 2019 World Series comes down to a winner-take-all finale at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Our coverage team is on the ground for Game 7 of Astros-Nationals. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Pregame: Interviews, BP, news, trivia & more

ESPN.com Juan Soto has a chance to become the youngest World Series MVP in MLB history. Currently, 1985 WS MVP Brett Saberhagen holds that honor.

ESPN Senior Writer Stephen Strasburg is 5-0 this postseason. Max Scherzer is 3-0, hoping to get to 4-0. Other teammate pairs who went at least 3-0 in the same postseason: Josh Beckett (4-0) and Curt Schilling (3-0), 2007 Red Sox; Dave Stewart (4-0) and Mike Moore (3-0), 1989 A's; Orel Hershiser (3-0) and Tim Belcher (3-0), 1988 Dodgers.

There have been 39 previous winner-take-all Game 7s, so 78 different SPs. The starter allowed 0 runs in 12 games (although two were short outings of 2.1 and 0.1 innings) and 1 run another 15 times. — David Schoenfield (@dschoenfield) October 30, 2019

Best game score in Game 7: Sandy Koufax 1965 w/ a 3-hit shutout (88), followed by Jack Morris 1991 with his 10-inning shutout (84). Worst: Walter Johnson 1925 (26). On a rainy, mud-caked field in Pittsburgh, Bucky Harris left him to allow 9 runs and 15 hits in 8 IP in 9-7 loss. — David Schoenfield (@dschoenfield) October 30, 2019

Of the last 10 Game 7s, so 20 different starting pitchers, only four have gone more 6.1 IP: Schilling in 2001 (7.1), Morris in 1991 (10), Smoltz in 1991 (7.1) and Viola in 1987 (8). Average per game: 5.0 innings. Expect relievers tonight. — David Schoenfield (@dschoenfield) October 30, 2019

ESPN Senior Writer Looks like we're going to see a lot more Nats here tonight:

ESPN.com With the Nationals stretching next to the cage, Alex Bregman is taking his batting practice cuts. And no, he has not trotted down the first-base line with his bat in hand.

Dave Martinez draws a big laugh when he says during his outburst over the Trea Turner play a fan above the dugout was yelling, "Davey, your heart!" Martinez had a heart procedure in September. — David Schoenfield (@dschoenfield) October 30, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Numbers on pitcher-catcher combos are notoriously difficult to parse but with that caveat out of the way, consider Max Scherzer's stats throwing to both Nats backstops. Kurt Suzuki: 2.08 ERA, 99 2/3 innings, .578 OPS allowed. Yan Gomes: 4.09 ERA, 72 2/3 innings, .713 OPS allowed. A little while ago, we got word that Suzuki has been scratched from the Nats' Game 7 lineup and Gomes will catch Scherzer tonight.

Yan Gomes will now start at catcher with Kurt Suzuki still hurting. Scherzer's ERA with Gomes: 4.09. His ERA with Suzuki: 2.08. — David Schoenfield (@dschoenfield) October 30, 2019

ESPN.com Dave Martinez says if you are part of the Nats' 25-man roster, he's going to ask if you can go tonight — and that includes Stephen Strasburg, who he will have a conversation with before Game 7.

ESPN.com With a win tonight, the Nationals would become the eighth team to win a best-of-seven World Series by winning Games 6 and 7 on the road. The last to do it? The 2016 Chicago Cubs.

ESPN Senior Writer Ryan Zimmerman on what to expect from Max Scherzer tonight: "I assume you'll see vintage Mad Max out there. He'll be amped up. Huffing and puffing."

ESPN.com AJ Hinch talks about Houston's pitching plan for Game 7, saying everyone except Justin Verlander will be available tonight and that Gerrit Cole is prepared to pitch if needed.

AJ Hinch on Anthony Rendon: "He's one of the most impressive superstars in our game. But I hope he goes 0-for-4. And then gets a big contract in the offseason." — David Schoenfield (@dschoenfield) October 30, 2019

ESPN.com Jose Altuve talks about what winning a second World Series in three years would mean to the Astros.

ESPN.com Jose Altuve on Alex Bregman: "He should be the MVP this season and he's going to be the MVP tonight."

ESPN.com When I asked a Nationals fan at my hotel today why he came to Houston, his reply was simply "It's Game 7, brother." But a lot of Astros fans seem more frustrated that it didn't end in six than excited for tonight. "Houston is depressed," one Astros fan told me this afternoon.