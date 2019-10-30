        <
        >

          Game 7 live: Latest updates from the World Series finale

          play
          Bregman, Soto both carry bats to 1st after HR (0:49)

          After going deep, Alex Bregman and Juan Soto both carry their bats down to first base before letting them go. (0:49)

          5:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 2019 World Series comes down to a winner-take-all finale at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Our coverage team is on the ground for Game 7 of Astros-Nationals. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET.

          Must-reads: Everything you need to know for Game 7 | Game 7 facts

          And now ... here's what happening:

          Pregame: Interviews, BP, news, trivia & more

          ESPN.com

          Juan Soto has a chance to become the youngest World Series MVP in MLB history. Currently, 1985 WS MVP Brett Saberhagen holds that honor.

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com32m ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          Stephen Strasburg is 5-0 this postseason. Max Scherzer is 3-0, hoping to get to 4-0. Other teammate pairs who went at least 3-0 in the same postseason: Josh Beckett (4-0) and Curt Schilling (3-0), 2007 Red Sox; Dave Stewart (4-0) and Mike Moore (3-0), 1989 A's; Orel Hershiser (3-0) and Tim Belcher (3-0), 1988 Dodgers.

          David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer34m ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          Looks like we're going to see a lot more Nats here tonight:

          David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer49m ago

          ESPN.com

          With the Nationals stretching next to the cage, Alex Bregman is taking his batting practice cuts. And no, he has not trotted down the first-base line with his bat in hand.

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com46m ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Numbers on pitcher-catcher combos are notoriously difficult to parse but with that caveat out of the way, consider Max Scherzer's stats throwing to both Nats backstops. Kurt Suzuki: 2.08 ERA, 99 2/3 innings, .578 OPS allowed. Yan Gomes: 4.09 ERA, 72 2/3 innings, .713 OPS allowed. A little while ago, we got word that Suzuki has been scratched from the Nats' Game 7 lineup and Gomes will catch Scherzer tonight.

          Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          ESPN.com

          Dave Martinez says if you are part of the Nats' 25-man roster, he's going to ask if you can go tonight — and that includes Stephen Strasburg, who he will have a conversation with before Game 7.

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com1h ago

          ESPN.com

          With a win tonight, the Nationals would become the eighth team to win a best-of-seven World Series by winning Games 6 and 7 on the road. The last to do it? The 2016 Chicago Cubs.

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com1h ago

          ESPN Senior Writer

          Ryan Zimmerman on what to expect from Max Scherzer tonight: "I assume you'll see vintage Mad Max out there. He'll be amped up. Huffing and puffing."

          David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer2h ago

          ESPN.com

          AJ Hinch talks about Houston's pitching plan for Game 7, saying everyone except Justin Verlander will be available tonight and that Gerrit Cole is prepared to pitch if needed.

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com2h ago

          ESPN.com

          Jose Altuve talks about what winning a second World Series in three years would mean to the Astros.

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com2h ago

          ESPN.com

          Jose Altuve on Alex Bregman: "He should be the MVP this season and he's going to be the MVP tonight."

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com2h ago

          ESPN.com

          When I asked a Nationals fan at my hotel today why he came to Houston, his reply was simply "It's Game 7, brother." But a lot of Astros fans seem more frustrated that it didn't end in six than excited for tonight. "Houston is depressed," one Astros fan told me this afternoon.

          Dan Mullen, ESPN.com3h ago

          ESPN Analytics

          Who might win World Series MVP? Leaders in Win Probability Added (WPA) through game 6; 1. Springer 0.47 2. Strasburg 0.37 3. Soto 0.32 4. Doolittle 0.31 5. Urquidy 0.21 6. Rendon 0.19 7. Alvarez 0.15 8. Bregman 0.13

          Paul Sabin, ESPN Analytics8h ago

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices