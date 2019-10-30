        <
        >

          Suzuki back in Nationals' lineup for World Series Game 7 vs. Astros

          4:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          HOUSTON -- Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki is back in Washington's lineup for the deciding Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

          Suzuki hadn't played the last three games while dealing with a hip flexor strain. The 36-year-old, who homered in Game 2, will be behind the plate to catch for Max Scherzer.

          Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young winner, was unable to make his start in Game 5 because of an irritated nerve near his neck. He is starting the finale after a cortisone shot.

          Washington's lineup was unchanged aside from Suzuki back in the lineup batting eighth, and center fielder Victor Robles dropping to the No. 9 spot after catcher Yan Gomes hit in that spot in Game 6.

          Houston used a familiar lineup against the right-hander, led off by 2017 World Series MVP George Springer.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices