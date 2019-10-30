Former Texas Rangers All-Star Josh Hamilton was arrested Wednesday in Tarrant County, Texas, on suspicion of injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News, one of his daughters told authorities that Hamilton became upset about something she said, then threw a water bottle at her, hitting her. The girl told authorities he then pulled a chair out from under her and threw it at her. Hamilton then picked the girl up and carried her to her bedroom, where he held her head down with one hand and hit her legs with another, the girl said.

Hamilton was booked and released on a $35,000 bond.

Hamilton is divorced from the girl's mother. His ex-wife sought a protective order on the girl's behalf earlier this month.

Hamilton, 38, spent nine seasons in the majors, six with the Rangers, and won the American League MVP award in 2010. From 2008 to 2012, he helped lead the Rangers to two World Series appearances. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this year.

Drug and alcohol addiction sidetracked his career. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 1999 by the Tampa Bay Rays, he went to rehab for the first time in 2001, and in 2002, the Rays sent him to the Betty Ford Clinic. Failed drug tests and suspensions continued. In 2004 he was suspended for the entire season.

Hamilton was out of baseball for three years but returned and made his major league debut in 2007 with the Cincinnati Reds before finding his greatest success with the Rangers.