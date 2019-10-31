Royals name Mike Matheny as new manager

The Kansas City Royals have named Mike Matheny as their new manager.

The Royals announced the decision Thursday, less than a year after hiring Matheny as a special adviser for player development. He will be formally introduced during a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

"Our entire organization is delighted to announce and celebrate the hiring of Mike Matheny," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement. "Every department has had the pleasure to work and interact with him this past season. Through this interaction, it became very clear to our leadership team that Mike is the obvious person to lead our baseball team. Mike Matheny is a passionate leader with strong virtues, intelligence, and a relentless commitment to help players reach their full potential."

We have named Mike Matheny the 17th manager in franchise history. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/vAmBUz3B1a — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 31, 2019

Matheny, 49, will replace Ned Yost, who retired last month after nine seasons with the Royals.

Matheny managed parts of eight seasons with the Cardinals from 2012 to 2018 and guided St. Louis to a World Series appearance in 2013. He was fired in July 2018 with the Cardinals 7½ games out of the NL Central race at the time.

The Royals hired Matheny last November, putting him in place to potentially succeed Yost. A four-time Gold Glove-winning catcher during his 13-year career as a player, Matheny will inherit a Royals team that went 59-103 this past season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.