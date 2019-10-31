        <
        >

          Photos: Washington Nationals celebrate odds-defying October

          Elsa/Getty Images
          12:00 PM ET

            Forget the odds, even if they all were against the Washington Nationals. On their way to a raucous October celebration, they became the first team to defeat two 105-win teams in the playoffs. They became the first team to win five postseason elimination games when trailing, and no team had come back from being down multiple runs in the seventh inning on the road in Game 7 of the World Series. As for the Houston Astros, they hadn't lost four home games in a row all season. So, yeah, the Nationals truly earned this party.

