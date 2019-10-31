Forget the odds, even if they all were against the Washington Nationals. On their way to a raucous October celebration, they became the first team to defeat two 105-win teams in the playoffs. They became the first team to win five postseason elimination games when trailing, and no team had come back from being down multiple runs in the seventh inning on the road in Game 7 of the World Series. As for the Houston Astros, they hadn't lost four home games in a row all season. So, yeah, the Nationals truly earned this party.

Washington Nationals fans Rebecca Roper, second from right, and John Wagner, right, wear trophy hats at Nationals Park as they watch television coverage of Game 7 of the World Series. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Nationals catcher Yan Gomes celebrates after Michael Brantley strikes out to end Game 7 of the World Series in Houston. The Nationals defeated the Astros 6-2 to win the Series. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Nationals celebrate after defeating the Astros in Game 7 at Minute Maid Park to win the 2019 World Series. Elsa/Getty Images

Fans go crazy at Nationals Park in Washington while watching television coverage of Game 7 of the World Series in Houston. The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros, 6-2. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Nationals left fielder Juan Soto, right, hugs catcher Kurt Suzuki after winning the World Series against the Houston Astros. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Fans at a watch party in Nationals Park react to the home run that gave the Nationals the lead in Game 7 of the World Series. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Nationals celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Astros in Game 7 to win the 2019 World Series in Houston. Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Getty Images

A young fan holding a baby shark in honor of Gerardo Parra reacts during a watch party at Nationals Park. ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Washington fans stream into the streets outside of Nationals Park celebrating a World Series victory, a first for the franchise. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Charlie Nyerges is overcome with emotion at Nationals Park in Washington after the Nationals defeated the Astros to win the World Series title. AP Photo/Alex Brandon