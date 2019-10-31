        <
          Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach

          12:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as their pitching coach.

          Price joins new manager Joe Girardi's staff after going 279-387 with Cincinnati over parts of five seasons from 2014 to 2018. He previously was pitching coach for the Reds (2010-13), Diamondbacks (2006-09) and Mariners (2000-05).

          He replaces Chris Young, who was fired along with manager Gabe Kapler. The Phillies retained several coaches from Kapler's staff before hiring Girardi last week.

          The team still has a vacancy for hitting coach.

