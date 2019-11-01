        <
          World Series champion Nationals to visit President Trump on Monday

          10:39 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Washington Nationals, who will have a parade to celebrate their World Series title Saturday, will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, according to a White House official.

          A ceremony for the Nationals will be held on the South Lawn at 1:15 p.m. ET, the official said.

          The Nationals won the franchise's first World Series title by defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 on Wednesday. They will be the third major league team to meet with Trump after winning a title, joining the 2017 Astros and 2018 Boston Red Sox -- though nearly a dozen Red Sox players and manager Alex Cora skipped that visit.

          Trump had attended Game 5 on Sunday. He was largely met with boos by the Nationals Park crowd when he was shown on the video screen.

          The Nationals' parade Saturday will begin at 2 p.m. ET, starting near the Washington Monument and ending near the U.S. Capitol.

          The Washington Capitals also announced that they will honor the Nationals during an on-ice ceremony before Sunday's game against the Calgary Flames.

