The New York Mets plan to hire Carlos Beltran as the team's new manager, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Beltran spent parts of seven of his 20 MLB seasons with the Mets and will replace Mickey Callaway in the dugout.

News of the hiring was first reported by MLB.com.

A Good Look at Beltran's Mets Career Carlos Beltran may be known for taking strike 3 in Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS, but he had a very productive career with the Mets, ranking in the franchise's top 10 in several categories. Value Rank WAR 31.1 3rd HR 149 6th Runs 551 8th RBIs 559 6th -- ESPN Stats & Information

The job will be Beltran's first as a major-league manager, though he was a candidate for the New York Yankees opening that eventually went to Aaron Boone.

Beltran has served a special assistant in the Yankees' front office since 2018.