CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs exercised their 2020 club contract option on left-hander Jose Quintana on Saturday and declined their 2020 club contract option on left-hander Derek Holland.

Quintana, who will turn 31 in January, will earn $10.5 million next season. The Colombia native was 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA this season. He also had 152 strikeouts with 46 walks in 171 innings pitched.

Quintana joined the Cubs in 2017 in a trade with the White Sox for then-prospects outfielder Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease along with infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

The Cubs chose not to pick up their $6.5 million option on left-handed reliever Holland, who was obtained in a midseason trade with the San Francisco Giants for cash.

Holland, 33, pitched 15.2 innings for the Cubs with an ERA of 6.89.

