CHICAGO -- One day after picking up the 2020 option on pitcher Jose Quintana, the Chicago Cubs have done the same with former All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo will make $16.5 million next season, the first of two option years the Cubs hold on him.

Rizzo, 30, has been the heart and soul of the team since coming over from San Diego in a trade before the 2012 season. He has averaged 27 home runs and 90 RBIs during his time as a Cub. The popular lefty has stated on numerous occasions that he'd like to finish his career in Chicago. The team has an option on him in 2021 for $16.5 million, as well.

On Saturday, the Cubs picked up Quintana's $11.5 million option and declined pitcher Derek Holland's option for $7 million. Pitcher Yu Darvish and outfielder Jason Heyward also chose not to opt out of their long-term deals. The organization still has decisions to make on team options for pitchers David Phelps and Kendall Graveman. The team won't pick up injured reliever Brandon Morrow's option for 2020, but it hasn't made that move official yet.