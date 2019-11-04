Nolan Arenado extended his streak of winning a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in every season of his career on Sunday, when the Colorado Rockies star captured the award for National League third basemen for the seventh consecutive year.

Arenado has won the award each year since he debuted in 2013. With this year's win, he moved into sole possession of fourth place for the most Gold Gloves among third basemen and just one behind Scott Rolen for third place all time.

Only Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, who won 16 Gold Gloves in a row from 1960 to '75, and Mike Schmidt, who won 10, have more than Arenado. Robinson has the most Gold Gloves among all position players, but at just 26 years old, Arenado has a chance to catch him.

Kansas City Royals veteran Alex Gordon also won his seventh career Gold Glove on Sunday, claiming the AL left fielder award for the third straight year to move into a tie for 14th-most among outfielders.

2019 Gold Glove Winners Pos. AL NL C Roberto Perez, Indians J.T. Realmuto, Phillies 1B Matt Olson, Athletics Anthony Rizzo, Cubs 2B Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox Kolten Wong, Cardinals SS Francisco Lindor, Indians Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks 3B Matt Chapman, Athletics Nolan Arenado, Rockies LF Alex Gordon, Royals David Peralta, Diamondbacks CF Kevin Kiermaier, Rays Lorenzo Cain, Brewers RF Mookie Betts, Red Sox Cody Bellinger, Dodgers P Mike Leake, Mariners Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks had four Gold Glove winners on their team this season, including both pitchers, Mike Leake and Zack Greinke, though the two never played with each other. Leake won the American League pitcher's award for his time with the Seattle Mariners before Arizona acquired him at the trade deadline on July 31, the day the Diamondbacks dealt Greinke to the Houston Astros.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed, who won his second straight Gold Glove, and left fielder David Peralta were the other Diamondbacks honored Sunday. Peralta was one of three National League outfielders who won their first Gold Gloves, joining Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain and the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger.

The Oakland Athletics had a pair of winners as first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman both won for the second straight season. The Cleveland Indians had two Gold Glovers in shortstop Francisco Lindor, who won the second of his career, and catcher Roberto Perez, a first-time winner.

The second baseman awards went to the White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez and the Cardinals' Kolten Wong, who both won for the first time.

Also in the American League, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts won for the fourth straight season, and Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier won his third career Gold Glove after a two-year absence.

In the National League, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his third career Gold Glove and second in a row, while catcher J.T. Realmuto earned his first award in his first season with the Phillies after a preseason trade from the Marlins.