Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has received his seventh Silver Slugger Award after batting .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs this season.

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies are among the first-time winners on the National League side, along with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. First-timers for the American League are Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu, Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman and Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver.

The selections, honoring the best offensive players at each position in each league, were voted on by major league coaches and managers.

Mike Trout won his seventh Silver Slugger award as one of 2019's top American League outfielders. John McCoy/Getty Images

World Series champion and Washington Nationals slugger Anthony Rendon, Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich and former Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke, who was dealt by the D-backs to the Astros at the trade deadline, completed the National League list.

Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, Astros outfielder George Springer and Boston Red Sox teammates Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts rounded out the American League winners.

Selections are based on a combination of offensive stats, including batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in addition to the managers' and coaches' views of a player's overall offensive value.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.