The San Francisco Giants have hired former Cubs front office executive Scott Harris as general manager, the team announced Sunday.

Harris spent seven years in the Cubs front office and was named their assistant GM in January of last year. He has long been seen as a future GM and was an integral part of the Cubs' recent rise.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring in an executive of Scott's caliber to help lead our Baseball Operations group," president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. "The combination of his breadth of experience, contributions toward building a championship-winning perennial contender in Chicago and his Bay Area roots made him an ideal fit for our General Manager position and I'm looking forward to executing our vision together."

Harris is the 10th GM in Giants history and the first hired during Zaidi's tenure, which began last year. The Giants still need to find a manager to replace Bruce Bochy, who retired after the 2019 season.

A native of Redwood City, California, Harris attended Columbia Business School while working at Major League Baseball as the league's Coordinator of Major League Operations for two years prior to joining the Cubs in 2012.