The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to bring back free-agent pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year deal for 2020, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms were not announced.

Wainwright, 38, is coming off his best season since 2014. The right-hander went 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA and 153 strikeouts. He made two starts in three postseason appearances, pitching 16⅔ innings with 19 strikeouts and a 1.62 ERA.

The veteran of 15 seasons -- all with the Cardinals -- ranked sixth in the National League in wins and ninth in walks allowed (64).

For his career, Wainwright has a 162-95 record with 1,776 strikeouts and a 3.39 ERA.