The Pittsburgh Pirates have hired Ben Cherington as the team's new general manager, according to multiple reports and confirmed by ESPN.

Cherington served as GM of the Boston Red Sox for four years, winning the World Series in 2013.

He stepped down as the Red Sox's general manager during the 2015 season after Dave Dombrowski was named Boston's new president of baseball operations.

In September 2016, Cherington was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays to be their vice president of baseball operations.

He takes over in Pittsburgh for executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington, who was fired after a 12-year stint.

Since late September, the Pirates have fired Huntington, manager Clint Hurdle and team president Frank Coonelly.

Travis Williams has been hired to replace Coonelly while the managerial position remains open.