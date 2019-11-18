Ryan Costello, a Minnesota Twins prospect, was found dead in his Auckland, New Zealand, hotel room.

Costello, a native of Wethersfield, Connecticut, was in New Zealand to play for the Auckland Tuatara of the Australian Baseball League.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Auckland Tuatara third baseman Ryan Costello overnight in Auckland," the team said in a statement.

The team said that "preliminary indications suggest" that the 23-year-old died of natural causes. The Tuatara said they will hold a news conference Monday.

The Twins also released a statement.

"We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello," the team said. "The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates."

Costello was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 31st round of the 2017 draft out of Central Connecticut State. He was traded to the Twins in 2018 along with right-hander Chase De Jong for lefty Zach Duke.

An infielder, Costello split the 2019 season in Class A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola, and combined to hit 15 home runs and drive in 46 runs with a .223/.343/.412 slash line in 108 games.