        <
        >

          Reliever Chris Martin back with Braves on 2-year, $14 million deal

          9:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Pitcher Chris Martin and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $14 million, two-year contract, a deal that brings the right-hander back after he closed 2019 with the club.

          Martin, 33, was acquired by Atlanta from the Texas Rangers for left-hander Kolby Allard at the July 31 trade deadline.

          Martin was 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games with the Braves. He had 22 strikeouts and one walk in 17⅔ innings.

          Martin will earn $7 million in each year of the deal and agreed to a provision to donate $70,000 annually to charity. His signing comes on the same day the Braves introduced left-hander Will Smith, who agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract.

          The 6-foot-8 Martin has a 4.51 ERA in his big league career in 144 games, all in relief, with Colorado, the New York Yankees, Texas and Atlanta.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices