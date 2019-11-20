"Baby Shark," the walk-up song that may have changed the course of the 2019 MLB season, is swimming off into the sunset -- or more accurately, the Land of the Rising Sun. Free agent Gerardo Parra has signed to play in Japan.

In June, the Washington Nationals outfielder switched his walk-up song to a little YouTube ditty that kids, including his 2-year-old daughter, loved (and many parents found rather annoying). Almost immediately, Parra went on a hot streak, the Nats won 16 of 20 games to turn around what had been a dismal start to the season, and fans in D.C. began dancing along when the song was played on the Nationals Park videoboard.

A phenomenon was born. Parra's at-bats, at least his walking to the plate, became must-viewing (volume up!) as Nats fans of all shapes, sizes and ages rocked the house, many in shark hats or costumes. When the Nationals rallied to reach the playoffs -- eventually winning the World Series -- players repeatedly cited Parra and the Baby Shark craze with helping change the culture of the team, bringing a critical boost of energy and allowing players to loosen up and have some fun.

Parra's on-field role dwindled as the season went on -- he had 21 at-bats from Sept. 5 through the end of the regular season and just six at-bats in the playoffs -- and on Tuesday, the 32-year-old free agent signed a deal with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Central League.

Nonetheless, his impact on the Nationals' title run was indelible and his place in the hearts of Washington fans is secure, as we saw on social media.

Gerardo Parra, with World Series trophy and stuffed Baby Shark, at the rally celebrating the Nationals' championship. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Baby Shark craze was in full swing at Game 3 of the World Series in Washington. EPA/SHAWN THEW

Fans in all sorts of shark regalia became commonplace at Nationals Park. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik