Right-hander Jharel Cotton, who returned at the Triple-A level for the Oakland Athletics after missing all of 2018 following Tommy John surgery, has been traded to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Cotton, 27, went 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 29 starts for the Athletics over the 2016 and '17 seasons. He had the procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow prior to the 2018 season.

He returned for Triple-A Las Vegas in July, going 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 14 games. He fared better down the stretch, posting a 3.24 ERA in his final six outings.

Cotton was acquired by Oakland at the 2016 trade deadline in a five-player deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to the Los Angeles Dodgers.