The Tampa Bay Rays have re-signed catcher Mike Zunino to a one-year, $4.5 million contract, the team announced Monday.

Tampa Bay acquired Zunino last offseason from the Mariners. He hit nine home runs with a .165 batting average in his first season for Tampa Bay, which lost free agent catcher Travis d'Arnaud to the Braves earlier this week.

Zunino's deal includes a 2021 club option worth $4.5 million.