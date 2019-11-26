Free-agent left-hander Rich Hill had surgery on his pitching elbow, and he's likely to miss the first half of the 2020 season, according to multiple reports.

Rather than have Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Hill had what is called primary revision surgery, according to The Associated Press. This type of surgery usually requires a shorter recovery time, and Hill is expected to start throwing by the end of April, the AP reported.

Hill, who turns 40 in March, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, completing a three-year, $48 million contract.

He was sidelined between June 19 and Sept. 12 because of a strained flexor tendon in his pitching forearm. In his first start back from the injury, he had right knee pain that delayed his next outing until Sept. 24.

Hill started Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Washington Nationals and did not get a decision.

Hill's surgery was first reported by WEEI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.